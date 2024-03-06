NCPD Celebrates Appointment Of Minister For Disabilities

- Advertisement -

The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities congratulates our distinguished member, The Hon. Jeremiah Norbert, on his historic appointment to The Cabinet of Ministers of Saint Lucia as Minister in The Office of The Prime Minister with responsibility for Crime Prevention and Persons with Disabilities.

The NCPD commends Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre for not only creating this historic disability portfolio but for appointing a person with a disability to serve in this significant role from within the very Office of The Prime Minister. This is a giant leap in the right direction and undoubtedly signals to the international community that Saint Lucia is committed to the advancement of persons with disabilities by affording us representation at the top level.

Our sector is definitely worthy of being prioritized in this manner, especially as people with disabilities are the largest minority group in the world and suffer the highest rates of poverty, unemployment, violence, exploitation and systemic discrimination. Dynamic public policy is critical in addressing these and in ensuring the enjoyment of all human rights and liberties by our members on an equal basis with others.

We are hopeful that Mr. Norbert’s appointment to the echelons of decision-making in this country will enable him to effectively champion initiatives for the improvement of the lives of persons with disabilities and society as a whole particularly through a drastic reduction in crime which is plaguing our society.

We wish Minister Norbert greatest of success in his new role and look forward to working with him for the progress of our nation.