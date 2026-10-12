NDMD Begins IDDR 2026 Activities with Thanksgiving Service in Nevis

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 12, 2026)

The Nevis Disaster Management Department commenced its week of activities marking International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) 2026 with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 11, at Iglesia Asambleas de Dios (Assemblies of God Church) in Stoney Grove.

The service provided an opportunity for reflection and spiritual encouragement as the department begins its observance under the global theme, “Resilience Starts at Home.”

NDMD Director Brian Dyer expressed appreciation to the church for its warm hospitality, while Deputy Director Jacob Ngumbah contributed to the service with a classical musical rendition.

Pastor Juana Mercedes delivered the sermon, focusing on God’s divine purpose, faith and perseverance thugh life’s challenges. Her message underscored the importance of maintaining hope and resilience when confronted with adversity.

Source: Nevis Disaster Management Department.