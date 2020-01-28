The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is offering training opportunities for volunteers in Nevis in the area of disaster management.

The NDMD is collaborating with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to host the following training workshops at the NDMD in March:

Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) on the March 24-35 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be opened to a maximum of 20 participants.

Shelter and Shelter Management (SSM) on the March 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be open to a maximum of 20 participants.

All who are interested and available to become a trained volunteer in the above disciplines are asked to contact the NDMD at tel: 469-1423 or email info@ndmd.kn. Participants are asked to indicate if letters are required to secure release from your employer.