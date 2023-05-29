Nearly 20 Migrants from Haiti, Dominican Republic Land Behind House in Pompano Beach

NBC 6- Border Patrol agents are investigating a migrant landing Sunday afternoon in Pompano Beach involving nearly 20 migrants from both Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Agents are investigating the area near the 2900 block of Northeast 23rd Place, where the 19 migrants – 18 from Haiti and one from the Dominican Republic – landed around 1 p.m. behind a home in the area after sailing on a 40 foot sport fishing vessel.

“I’ve been here about 10 years and I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Kyle Meyer, who lives in the area. “There was a lot of them and I’m sure there was a lot more based on how many people were looking for these immigrants.”

Border Patrol seized the vessel and said two pregnant women and two juveniles were on board.

“I was able to look inside the vessel and not the best conditions,” said Adam Hoffner from Border Patrol. “There’s about 6 to 8 fuel drums under the front bow sitting there, you could smell the fumes and gasoline when you got on board.”

The migrants were transferred to the Dania Beach Border Patrol station where they will be processed for removal proceedings.