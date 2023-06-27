“Negligence and Misconduct” Enabled Epstein Cell Suicide, Says Inspector General.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-June 27th, 2023.

The US justice department inspector general said on Tuesday a “combination of negligence and misconduct” made it possible for the financier Jeffrey Epstein to hang himself in a federal jail cell in New York City while remanded without bail for trial on sex trafficking charges.

The justice department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, said the federal Bureau of Prisons’ failure to assign Epstein a cellmate after his previous one left, plus problems with the operation of the surveillance cameras were both significant factors in Epstein’s death.

Published reports tally only one suicide and three attempted suicides in the past 40 years at the Manhattan Correctional Center, which came under fire after Epstein’s death by suicide.

Horowitz also said Epstein was left in his cell with too many bed linens, which are a security issue and were used in his suicide. Epstein tore up and twisted paper sheets to make a rope, with which he hanged himself from the frame of an upper bunk.

The inspector general issued a report detailing findings of his investigation into Epstein’s August 2019 death, the last of several official inquiries into the matter. He reiterated the findings of other investigations that there was no indication of foul play, rebutting conspiracy theories surrounding the high-profile death. Horowitz echoed previous findings that some members of jail staff involved in guarding Epstein were overworked. He identified 13 employees with poor performance and recommended charges against six. Only the two workers tasked with guarding Epstein were charged, avoiding jail time in a plea deal after admitting to falsifying logs. The report comes more than four years after Epstein killed himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. It also comes weeks after the Associated Press obtained thousands of pages of records detailing Epstein’s detention and death and its chaotic aftermath. Jeffrey Edward Epstein was an American financier, sex offender, and allegedly a human trafficker. He took a teenage girl named Virginia Roberts in his private jet to London to meet Prince Andrew in 2001, which subsequently became the subject of a law suit. Epstein owned a private Boeing 727 jet and traveled in it frequently, logging “600 flying hours a year … usually with guests on board”.The jet was nicknamed the Lolita Express by the locals in the US Virgin Islands, because of its frequent arrivals at Little Saint James with apparently underage girls. Sources: Report of the inspector general, US Department of Justice, The Guardian, AP, news agencies, Wikipedia.