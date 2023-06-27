“Negligence and Misconduct” Enabled Epstein Cell Suicide, Says Inspector General.

By Editor-June 27th, 2023.
The US justice department inspector general said on Tuesday a “combination of negligence and misconduct” made it possible for the financier Jeffrey Epstein to hang himself in a federal jail cell in New York City while remanded without bail for trial on sex trafficking charges.
The justice department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, said the federal Bureau of Prisons’ failure to assign Epstein a cellmate after his previous one left, plus problems with the operation of the surveillance cameras were both significant factors in Epstein’s death.
Published reports tally only one suicide and three attempted suicides in the past 40 years at the Manhattan Correctional Center, which came under fire after Epstein’s death by suicide.
Horowitz also said Epstein was left in his cell with too many bed linens, which are a security issue and were used in his suicide. Epstein tore up and twisted paper sheets to make a rope, with which he hanged himself from the frame of an upper bunk.