BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is seeking volunteers to join the agency’s District Volunteer Programme.

“We need volunteers, we need people to help us rebuild our country if we are affected or impacted by any type of disasters or hazards,” said Samuel. “I am appealing to those individuals from 18-65 years of age to show your patriotism and volunteer to be part of the NEMA District Volunteer Programme. Please make a valiant effort to volunteer and contribute to nation-building.”

According to Samuel, the programme seeks individuals who are available, ready, and willing to work.

“It is important for you to be in good health, be available to travel… and we want to make sure you are available, or you are someone who can adapt to training because you will have to be trained,” said Samuel.

Interested persons are asked to contact NEMA at 869-466-5100 or visit the agency at Lime Kiln, Basseterre, for more information on how to become a volunteer.

According to NEMA’s website, St. Kitts is sub-divided into eight disaster management districts, similar in demarcation to the eight electoral boundaries. The district coordinator is the agency’s link with the districts that are engaged via volunteer committees. District volunteers are the conduit between NEMA and the community. They are the first responders in the event there is an impact in a community.