The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, December 9, with Netflix dominating the list with 17 nods.
HBO achieved the second-highest tally with 15, while Hulu and Amazon Prime Video were further back with five each.
Netflix’s haul was led by divorce drama film Marriage Story, which scored six nominations, including in best motion picture – drama, best actor – drama (Adam Driver) and best actress – drama (Scarlett Johansson), although not for Noah Baumbach in best director – motion picture.
The Irishman, another Netflix title, picked up five nominations, as did Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
From the TV categories, HBO’s Chernobyl sits with Netflix duo The Crown and Unbelievable with four nominations each.
The full list of nominations is below.
The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, January 5.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Christian Bale, Ford Vs Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Ana De Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Screenplay
- Marriage Story
- Parasite
- The Two Popes
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- The Irishman
Best Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Frozen II
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- The Farewell
- Pain And Glory
- Parasite
- Les Misérables
- Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Best Original Score
- Motherless Brooklyn
- Little Women
- Joker
- 1917
- Marriage Story
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ – Cats
- ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ – Rocketman
- ’Into The Unknown’ – Frozen II
- ‘Spirit’ – The Lion King
- ‘Stand Up’ – Harriet
Best Television Series – Drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Ever
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Limited Series Or TV Movie
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelieveable
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
