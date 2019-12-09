The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, December 9, with Netflix dominating the list with 17 nods.

HBO achieved the second-highest tally with 15, while Hulu and Amazon Prime Video were further back with five each.

Netflix’s haul was led by divorce drama film Marriage Story, which scored six nominations, including in best motion picture – drama, best actor – drama (Adam Driver) and best actress – drama (Scarlett Johansson), although not for Noah Baumbach in best director – motion picture.

The Irishman, another Netflix title, picked up five nominations, as did Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

From the TV categories, HBO’s Chernobyl sits with Netflix duo The Crown and Unbelievable with four nominations each.

The full list of nominations is below.

The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, January 5.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford Vs Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen II

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Les Misérables

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Beautiful Ghosts’ – Cats

‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ – Rocketman

’Into The Unknown’ – Frozen II

‘Spirit’ – The Lion King

‘Stand Up’ – Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Ever

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Limited Series Or TV Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelieveable

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television