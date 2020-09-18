BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates 37 years of independence on September 19, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands has extended congratulations and best wishes for the well-being of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“As we mark this occasion, I want to acknowledge that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented challenge to us all,” he said. “ I wish you, your government and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis strength, courage and health as together we continue our efforts to overcome coronavirus.”