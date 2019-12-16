The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) made the following announcements regarding a planned power outage and temporary road closure on Wednesday.

There will be an interruption to the Charlestown 1 Feeder, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. affecting the following areas: Government Road, Grove Park Range to FLOW exchange to Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

This interruption is necessary to extend high voltage lines from Alexandra Hospital’s entrance to the FLOW exchange and connect Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

Due to the works being carried out, Government Road to Alexandra Hospital and the road leading to the FLOW exchange will be closed to traffic between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well.

The work is part of plans to improve the reliability to the Charlestown area and to customers supplied from the he Cotton Ground Feeder up to Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Colquhoun’s Estate.

Upon completion, the Charlestown 1 Feeder, which currently runs along the Island Main Road into Bath Village and on to the Lower Government Road, will be re-routed along Pump Road through to New Cut via Marion Avenue and Government Road.The Charlestown 2 Feeder, which currently ends in the vicinity of Horsfords Valu Mart ,will be routed along the original route of the Charlestown 1 Feeder.

With switches placed at strategic locations, NEVLEC will be able to quickly restore electricity from either Feeder by changing the configuration of the system and isolating the fault to a much smaller area than in the past and significantly improve reliability.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption, thanks customers for their patience, and apologizes for the short notice and the inconvenience caused to motorists.