Nevis Agriculture Dept. Promises Spectacular Open Day After Two-Year Hiatus

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 16, 2022) — The Department of Agriculture will stage its annual Agriculture Open Day on March 24-25 under the patronage of Mr. John Parris after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme will be “Fostering economic growth through innovation.”

Mr. Steve Reid, Chief Extension Officer at the department says preparations for the popular annual event which will be held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park are well on the way, and it promises to be spectacular.

“This year we are going all out for our Open Day. You can expect to see vegetables, meat products, ornamentals, entertainment for the kids, entertainment for the grown-ups, horseback riding, and a range of other products. We have entertainment, cultural, masquerades, bands, DJs the whole works and of course we have some surprises.

“Some of these surprises I have not been made aware of them because some of the departments are keeping certain secrets to wow the crowd but what I could tell you is that we have a number of raffles going on. There will be raffles for boer goats. There will be raffles for cows. There will be raffles for numerous agricultural products going on throughout the two-day period,” he said.

The entrance fee for the event is EC$5.00. Two entrances will be available. One will be adjacent to the Best Buy Supermarket on the Island Main Road, and the other will be along the road leading to the Charlestown Secondary School.

Mr. Reid also spoke of the provisions made for parking, an issue that has been a vexing one for patrons.

“We have organised to make sure that there is sufficient parking for everyone. That is very important because we expect people to be shopping like crazy with the kind of deals that we are hoping to see.

“We have organised for parking at the Villa Grounds adjacent. There would be parking where we normally park for Culturama to the back of the Cultural Complex, and if we spill over there will be parking over at the Bath Stream. So don’t be worried about carrying your bags for any long distance. On the grounds we will have golf carts to assist you with your bags to take you to the points of exit. So whether you are a senior or young, you buy a few plants or a whole heap of mutton we will take care of you,” he said.