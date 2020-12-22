CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), on December 21, recognised four street cleaners at the Ministry of Health for their contribution to keeping Charlestown clean.

Donald Browne, Raoul Archibald, Joseph Prince, and Lester Nisbett were honoured during a ceremony at the Charlestown Sea Port as part of NASPA’s annual community outreach programme. They were presented with a certificate of appreciation and a gift basket.

The street cleaners in Charlestown have been recognized by NASPA for the past six years during the Christmas season for their committed service to the community.

Kenny Warner, Operations Supervisor at the Charlestown Sea Port, explained the purpose of the event.

“Every year at NASPA, we thank our sanitation workers in Charlestown for keeping the area clean and tidy,” he said. “They have kept the city clean throughout the whole year, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, where cleanliness is so important and vital to keeping us and the community safe.

“As a port authority, we are very grateful for the sanitation workers,” said Warner. “We want to show our appreciation for all the hard work that they do throughout the year.”

Ms. Loretta France, Human Resource Manager; and Ms. Michelle Lawrence, Administrative Officer, presented the gift baskets.