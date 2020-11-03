CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force and Medical Officer of Health, has confirmed reports of cases of contaminated fish causing patients to go for treatment at the Alexandra Hospital.

Dr. Nisbett was responding to a question at the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre Briefing on November 2, inquiring of possible cases of fish poisoning on Nevis due to a number of cases reported on St. Kitts.

“We have had confirmed cases of fish poisoning reported from the Alexandra Hospital, however, it’s not a large number of reports,” said Dr. Nisbett. “We had five last week.

“We are now determining the cause, if there is a link to any particular source, and after we have done that investigation, we will be able to say for sure if there is a particular site that fishermen, for example, should not fish,” she said.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources in St. Kitts said in a press statement issued on November 2 that the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources is investigating reports of fish poisoning in St. Kitts, particularly at the Basseterre Fisheries Complex, which as a result had suspended its Fresh Fish Programme until the source of the alleged poisoning is discovered.

“The Department is taking the necessary steps to ensure food safety and in so doing is examining its current stock of fish at the Basseterre Fisheries Complex that was being offered for sale. Additional measures to address these reports include the removal of all fish from the complex and the sanitizing of the complex. The investigations are continuing with the assistance of the Bureau of Standards.

“All protocols are being reviewed with an effort to identifying and mitigating any public health threats. The Department wishes to advise all concerned that if an illness is suspected related to fish poisoning, medical care should be sought immediately and public health authorities should be notified,” the statement said.