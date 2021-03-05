



CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Nevis Animal Speak has started construction on a multi-million dollar veterinary clinic in Clifton’s Estate, Nevis to expand the small animal care services it provides.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark the beginning stages of the construction on March 5, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Head of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), welcomed the expansion of Nevis Animal Speak as a significant investment in the local economy.



“I want to thank you for this incredible initiative and investment. It’s an investment not only in terms of money, it’s an investment in terms of quality of life, it’s an investment in terms of animal welfare,” said Hon. Brantley. “I’m particularly pleased that this project is unfolding in an environment now where we are trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic; we’re trying to recover in terms of our economy; and a significant multi-million dollar investment here will augur well for that recovery.





“I’m happy that we’ve created on this island an enabling environment to encourage people to invest and to continue to expand their footprint here,” he said. “How we treat animals is an indicator of a country’s development and that Nevis is making considerable strides in that regard.

He said when finished, the Foundation will take small animal care in the Federation to the next level.

“I think with the expansion that is planned here that we would really have taken a quantum leap forward, not just for Nevis, but the entire Federation, and I anticipate this facility will become a centre of excellence for small animal care throughout St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Brantley.

Also present at the ceremony were Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration; Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works; and Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry.

Mrs. Janice Jensen, Founder and Director of Nevis Animal Speak, said the expansion of the facility became necessary, as the demand for animal care and veterinary services has increased exponentially over the years.

“We have taken on small animal medicine to the best of our ability and the best of our ability turned out to be something much larger than we expected, and it has been a wonderful journey,” said Mrs. Jensen. “We have gone from a very small building…the space inside for small animal medicine had outgrown itself in only eight months. We had a 10-year plan, and in eight months, we outgrew our current building.

“So today we are very happy to announce that we have broken ground for a more than 2,000 square-foot veterinary medical clinic that is being erected¸” she said. “This is a monumental effort and we could not do it without the support of all of Nevis.”

Nevis Animal Speak provides low-cost health care for dogs and cats with a focus on population control through spaying, neutering and the continuing education of clients through best practices in small animal care.

Mrs. Jensen said the extension of the facility will include a large reception area, two exam rooms, a surgery suite, a kennel for dogs and a cattery for cats. It is scheduled to be completed in June 2021.