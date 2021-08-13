The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to share information regarding the 202 1 Turkey Scholarship. This scholarship programme is available to individuals interested in pursuing studies at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.

Kindly note that applicants must beyounger than 21 years for the Bachelor’s degree level; younger than 30 years for the Master’s degree level; and younger than 35 years for the Doctoral degree level. The scholarship covers: 1.Turkish language course for one year; 2.University and programme placement 3.Accommodation 4.Tuition fee 5.A monthly stipend; 6.One-way flight ticket; 7. Health insurance. Interested persons are asked to apply online via: https://www.turkiyeburslari. gov.tr/en/page/prospective- students/how-to-apply A hard copy of the application must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before Tuesday, August 17, 2021.