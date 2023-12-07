Nevis Appropriation (2024) Bill 2023 Introduced In The Nevis Island Assembly

The Bill contains the estimates for the NIA’s revenue and expenditure for 2024 and provides a summary of the government’s plans, programs and policies for that period.

In his Budget Address for 2024 themed “Investing for Growth: Building the framework to support a Resilient and Sustainable Economy”, Premier Brantley revealed that the NIA’s total estimated expenditure for 2024 is $282,706, 900.

The major expenditure allocations are as follows:

The Office of the Premier is allocated funding in the amount of $12.01 million representing 4.0 percent of the total budget.

The Ministry of Finance is allocated funding in the amount of $99.86 million representing 35.0 percent of the total budget.

The Ministry of Communications and Works et al. is allocated funding in the amount of $41.1 million representing 15.0 percent of the total budget.

The Ministry of Agriculture et al. is allocated funding in the amount of $19.4 million representing 7.0 percent of the total budget.

The Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment is allocated funding in the amount of $48.3 million representing 17.0 percent of the total budget.

The Ministry of Tourism is allocated funding in the amount of $11.0 million representing 4.0 percent of the total budget.

The Ministry of Education, Library Services, Information Technology, Youth and Sports is allocated funding in the amount of $45.9 million representing 16.0 percent of the total budget.

The Premier said the citizenry can be assured that “this CCM [Concerned Citizens Movement] Administration will continue to pursue policies that would enhance our economic climate, promote investment and stimulate economic activity with the ultimate goal of inspiring human progress and enhancing economic resilience.

“We put people at the epicenter of all we do and every policy prescription must demonstrate that in Nevis our people matter most.”

He said there will no doubt be challenges along the path of sustainable growth and development and as such, his Administration is prepared to meet these challenges through the development of an economic framework that incorporates sustainable resource mobilization and allocation, sustainable debt management, strategic collaboration and partnerships, all of which will be anchored by the tenets of fiscal responsibility and accountability.