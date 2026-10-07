Nevis Assembly Passes Four Bills to Strengthen Financial Services Regulation

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 7, 2026)

The Nevis Island Assembly has passed four pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework governing the island’s financial services sector.

The bills were considered and approved during the Assembly’s sitting on Tuesday, October 6, as the Nevis Island Administration moves to keep its legislative framework aligned with the needs of a growing financial services industry and evolving international standards.

Minister of Finance and Premier Hon. Mark Brantley piloted the legislation through the Assembly, emphasising the government’s commitment to maintaining a regulatory regime that remains effective and fit for purpose.

Among the measures was the Nevis Limited Partnership Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was introduced for first reading before receiving its second and third readings and being passed.

The Assembly also completed the second and third readings of the Companies Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026. All three bills were subsequently passed.

Premier Brantley said the legislative updates build on previous measures designed to strengthen the legal framework governing several business structures operating within Nevis’ financial services industry.

He noted that while the entities including limited partnerships, international business companies, local companies and limited liability companies represent distinct corporate structures, each plays an important role in the island’s financial services sector.

The Premier stressed that continued growth of the industry must be accompanied by effective oversight and adherence to international standards.

“We as a jurisdiction and as a government are seeking to monitor, regulate, and ensure that all entities, and I emphasize all entities, are operating in this jurisdiction in accordance with law, in accordance with the highest possible international standards…

“We cannot talk about growth and development and expansion of the sector unless we are also talking about an effective regulatory regime. Regulation is now a critical part of any world-class financial services sector. In fact, it’s a critical part of any business nowadays, and we are very alive to that and we are making the necessary steps and putting in place what we need to do, including Madam President coming here from time to time for necessary amendments to strengthen the regime that exists.”

The passage of the four bills forms part of the NIA’s ongoing efforts to ensure that Nevis remains responsive to changes within the international financial services environment while maintaining the integrity of its regulatory system.

Brantley also acknowledged the contributions of Opposition Members Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds and Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge during the debate.Photo