CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Authorities on Nevis say they are managing an increase in the number of persons at COVID-19 quarantine facilities since the re-opening of the St. Kitts and Nevis borders to commercial travel on October 31.

“Since commercial flights began arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis on November 7, government quarantine facilities are now at capacity,” said Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) and Co-Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force. “Flights have come into Nevis since border re-opening, so we are dealing with both transfers from St. Kitts and those who come directly into Nevis.

“Of course, those persons go straight into quarantine, so the government quarantine facilities are at capacity at this time. The facilities are being manned by Police and members of the Defence Force so we’ve had no problems or breaches,” he said.

Dyer indicated that all COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to while transporting passengers to quarantine facilities. He said only designated taxis that have installed physical barriers to separate driver and passengers are being used to transport those passengers.

He appealed to anyone wishing to send food and personal items for friends and family members in quarantine, to adhere to the established process and drop off packages at the Disaster Management Building ahead of the delivery times.

“I am appealing to persons who may have items to deliver at the centres to bring these items to Disaster Management where we will take care of those packages and deliver them at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

“Transportation leaves Disaster Management twice daily, so we ask that you bring the items by 12:45 p.m. or 4:45 p.m. to ensure they can be accommodated,” said Dyer.

Persons living in the St. James’ area wishing to send packages to any of the quarantine sites, special arrangements can be made with Nevis Disaster Management Department to meet at the Nevis Bakery & Deli in Potworks to have the items collected.

Dyer said it is an offence for members of the general public to visit the quarantine sites.