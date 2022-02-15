NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 14, 2022) – The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) says its 2022 promotional efforts in the United States kicked off the year in a big way, as the island was prominently featured in four leading news outlets – Forbes, Hombre, Travel Pulse, and Wine & Whiskey Globe – in their February publications.

The outlets were specifically selected as media relations targets by the NTA along with their US-based public relations agency, CIIC PR, due to the sizeable audiences they reach and the diverse travel interests they serve.

Reacting to the news, Mr. Devon Liburd the authority’s interim Chief Executive Officer expressed his satisfaction.

“We are delighted whenever Nevis gets the attention of the US press. We’re especially proud of this round of coverage because of its capacity to reach those potential travel audiences most important to us,” he said.

In Forbes, with a readership of 48million high net-worth consumers, contributor Wendy Altschuler reports on “3 Sunny Spring Break Destinations Families Will Love” and highlights St. Kitts and Nevis as “Best for Adventurers,” noting the islands’ lush landscapes are ripe for exploration as a complement to days spent on our beautiful beaches.

Hombre correspondent, Simon Mayorga names Nevis as the perfect choice for a “Valentine’s Day Caribbean Romantic Escape” and profiles special travel offers from Oualie Beach Resort, The Hermitage, and Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

Hombre is the world’s leading publication for Latino men and speaks directly to the Hispanic market’s purchasing power in the United States, which is currently anticipated to be $1trillion and growing.

Travel news outlet TravelPulse also featured some of the romantic deals available on the island. One of the world’s most respected travel brands with a readership of 4.8million, Travel and Leisure, features a four-page spread by Paul Winner in which he claims there’s “No Place Like Nevis.”

In the magazine’s February 2022 issue, Winner shines a spotlight on the island’s best homegrown cuisine, whetting the appetite of foodies with delectable descriptions of his recent visits to Bananas, Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill, Lime Beach Bar, Sip on the Square, On the Dune at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the newly opened Drift, Golden Rock Inn, and Cades Bay Food Orchard.

TravelPulse, who has the capacity to reach an audience of 900,000 readers, also featured an interview with Mr. Liburd on episode 19 of its Complete Caribbean podcast. Topics discussed included updates on COVID-19 precautions being taken throughout the island as well as his personal favourite spots to visit including the new Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s and Nevis Heritage Village.

Wine & Whiskey Globe covers the world of wine and spirits, as its name implies, and showcases the artisans behind the most distinctive beverages across the globe. In this issue, author of “Getting Schooled on Rum in the Caribbean” Fran Endicott Miller, learns all about rum from Kendie Williams, master mixologist at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, who shares her recipe for the resort’s most popular cocktail, “Kendie’s Kick.”