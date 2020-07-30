CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – An assortment of equipment to fight COVID-19 has been provided to the Alexandra Hospital by the Nevis Island Administration’s local and international partners, according to Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.

Brantley, who is also the Minister of Health, noted at his July 30 monthly press conference that the Ministry of Health has been on the frontline of fighting COVID-19.

“We have recently benefited from an additional two ventilators, two defibrillators, and a supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs),” explained Hon. Brantley. “We also have a [polymerase chain reaction] PCR testing machine, we are trying to commission to do testing at the Alexandra Hospital.

“We have two infrared systems; they will be placed at the Alexandra Hospital and the Vance W. Amory International Airport. All the infrared system, as I understand it, is as you walk into the room, it scans and gets your temperature without actually having to take your temperature whether it is with a thermometer with one of the temperature gauges. So, we are trying to move with the times and are grateful that this equipment has come.”

The ministry is also facilitating working with the COVID-19 Task Force on Nevis to provide PCR testing for persons who may require tests for travel purposes.