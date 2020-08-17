CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- A third trache of food vouchers totalling more than $24,000 was distributed by Nevis Island Administration Cabinet Ministers in August to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministers started the initiative in May, contributing $13,500 of personal funds each month to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each food voucher is valued at $150 and is redeemable at leading supermarkets on the island.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, said on August 17, 161 families benefitted from the distribution, bringing the total value of financial input thus far to more than $93,000.

“I am really proud that the initiative to ensure that no family in Nevis goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic has once again borne spectacular fruit, with some 161 families benefitting this month for a total of $24,150 in food vouchers.

“We were able to distribute food vouchers to 162 families in May (valued at $24,300); 300 families in June (valued at $45,000); and now, 161 families in August,” said Hon. Brantley. “That is a global total of 623 families over three months (valued at $93,450).”

Mr. Brantley expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the assistance.

“I thank the members of the Nevis Cabinet who contributed the first $13,500 each month ($40,500 over three months),” said Brantley. A large number of private and corporate sponsors made this possible. I especially thank Horsfords ValuMart and Oscar Walters for being such excellent partners on this initiative.”

The Premier encouraged members of the Nevisian society to continue to help each other. He said everyone should be their brother’s and sister’s keeper during this very difficult time of economic distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.