Nevis Christmas Tree Lighting Patron Urges Public to Reflect on God’s Goodness, Blessings

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 16, 2022) — Ms. Earlene Maynard of Mount Lily, the patron for the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting in Charlestown, urged the Nevisian public to reflect on the goodness of God and his blessings.

She was at the time responding to the Department of Community Development’s decision to honour her at its first and major Christmas tree lighting ceremony for 2022 for her contribution to education. The event was held at the War Memorial in Charlestown on December 07, 2022.

“To all of us, let us use this Christmas Season to reflect on the goodness of God and his blessings upon us. Therefore, let us share the spirit of love, friendship, laughter, kindness and encouragement for these attributes are the true meaning of Christmas. Let us redeem our island and return to these values that held us together over the years.

“So this Christmas, to all of us, let us make a difference in someone’s life for it was Bob Dole who said ‘When it is all over, and it will be someday over for all of us, it is not who you were; it’s whether you made a difference.’ I close by wishing everyone a blessed Christmas, and may God open doors of blessings and favour for all of us and our nation throughout 2023. Thank you very much,” the patron said.

s. Maynard, an educator for 40 years who touched the lives of many on Nevis, used the opportunity to express her gratitude and thanks to the department’s staff headed by Director Mrs. Janette Meloney for recognizing her and for hosting the annual event, which has become a highlight on their Christmas calendar.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to Mrs. Meloney and staff at the Community Development for this act of recognition.

“Christmas is my favourite time of year. The crisp breeze, nightly Christmas breeze, the cake, the ham, family get togethers and of course, the lighting of the Square,” she said.

However, Ms. Maynard noted that the efforts of the staff should not go unnoticed.

“The lighting has become a major event and each year we are wowed by the creativity and splendor. However, let us appreciate the months of planning, the weeks and especially the last few days leading up to the lighting. While we slept under our covers, Mrs. Meloney and her team have been here working tirelessly, ensuring that the finished product brings joy and delight to the people of Nevis and the diaspora as well,” she said.

The honoree also pointed to the staff’s dedication in hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony to herald in Christmas cheer on Nevis, and thanked them for their commitment.

“Mrs. Meloney, I salute you for your commitment over the past 10 years. Your efforts and leadership must not go unnoticed. This can only be called a labour of love, love for your country, Mrs. Meloney.

Apart from the head of the department, Ms. Maynard singled out Deputy Director Ms. Denesia Smithen and Mr. Mikkel Meloney for their assistance in the preparation and delivery of her profile.

“I am extremely proud of them, moreso because they are past students of my beloved St. Thomas’ Primary School,” she said.

Ms. Maynard also expressed gratitude to others including her family.

To my supportive family, dearest friends and well-wishers, thanks for being here tonight. You have been the wind beneath my wings throughout my journey,” she said.

The ceremony was the first in at least 22 planned village tree lighting ceremonies across the island for 2022.