CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, February 28, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — As part of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited’s year-long celebratory activities being held to mark its 50th anniversary, members of the 50th Anniversary Monthly Care Packages sub-committee on Friday February 25 presented care packages to four of the institution’s longstanding members.

“We are celebrating fifty years of our operations and as we mark our 50th anniversary, our aim is to give back to our members using various categories in our membership,” observed Member Services and Human Resource Manager, Ms Julet Chiverton.

The Charlestown-based credit union, which is the oldest in the Federation, was registered on July 25, 1972. According to Ms Chiverton, fifty care packages will be given out in the year-long give-back to its members exercise, at four care packages per month save for the anniversary month of July when six care packages will be distributed.

The first care package presented for the month of February on Friday 25th was to longstanding member and retired school principal Mr Vincent Anthony Jones at the office by Credit Administration and Securities Officer Ms Earther Scarborough, who was assisted by Senior Operations Assistant Ms Ador’n Manners.

One of the Care Packages Sub-committee coordinators Administrative Assistant in the Administration and Human Resource Department Ms Tamara Johnson, led members Business Development and Marketing Officer Ms Jaedee Caines, Information Communication Technology Officer Mr Kenroy Warner, and Accounting Clerk Ms Antonia Nisbett to Rices Village in Gingerland where Mr Warner presented a care package to another longstanding member, Ms Jenipha Freeman.

On their return to Charlestown, they stopped at Stoney Grove where another longstanding member, Mr James Dyer was presented with his care package by Ms Antonia Nisbett. The drive ended at Craddock Road where Ms Tamara Johnson made a presentation to Mr Adolph Liburd who had joined the Charlestown Credit Union before it was renamed the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited in 1972.

The four recipients thanked the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited for the care packages presented to them, and one of them Mr Vincent Anthony Jones said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to members, to the staff, and to management of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union.”

He advised the staff to continue being friendly and efficient as in doing so the institution would attract more members and he prayed that in the next fifty years the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited will be one to watch. He added: “I trust and hope that I will continue to be as good as I am, and I hope that management will continue to put structures in place to continue to improve this institution.”

Other members of the 50th Anniversary Care Packages Sub-committee are the other coordinator Ms Patulia Huggins, General Manager’s Executive Officer, along with Senior Accountant Mrs Jacqueline Maynard-Liburd, Credit Control and Recoveries Officer Ms Candice Pinney, Administrative Assistant Mrs Erica Mills, and Internal Audit Assistant Ms Bethia Pogson.

According to Member Services and Human Resource Manager, Ms Julet Chiverton, care packages for the month of January were presented to pioneers of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited. In the coming months other categories will also include the first staff, and members of the clergy who are longstanding members of the Credit Union.

“In January we gave to pioneers,” said Ms Chiverton. “We gave back to our very first member, Mr Y. Fitzroy Williams of Hamilton Estate, and two other pioneers Ms Jeannette Grell-Hull of Budgeon Estate, and Mrs Jannette Claxton of Marian Avenue. Mrs Ruth Thompson of Brown Hill, the fourth recipient, is not exactly a pioneer, but is one of our elderly members.”