Nevis Co-Operative Credit Union Honours Longstanding Women Members

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, March 30, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary under the theme ‘Consistency, Financial Security & Serving the Community – 50 years of Development and Prosperity’ continued its give-back to longstanding members through monthly presentation of care packages.

The Credit Union’s Care Packages Sub-committee members were back on the road on Tuesday March 29 when they delivered care packages to four long standing women members in Gingerland, Brown Hill, Bath Estate, and Pinney’s Road. The monthly distribution of care packages started in January, and was also carried out in February.

Doing the March deliveries were Coordinators, General Manager’s Executive Officer Ms Patulia Huggins, and Administrative Assistant in the Administration and Human Resource Department Ms Tamara Johnson, and members Communication Technology Officer Mr Kenroy Warner, and Administrative Assistant Mrs Erica Mills. They were accompanied by Business Development and Marketing Officer Ms Jaedee Caines

“This month we are celebrating Women’s Month, and that is why we came out with the four names of our longstanding women members,” explained Coordinator, Ms Patulia Huggins. “They are members of the Credit Union dating back to the days of the Charlestown Co-operative Credit Union, the forerunner of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union which was registered on July 25, 1972, making it the oldest credit union in the Federation.”

First stop was at Taylor’s Pasture in Gingerland where Ms Patulia Huggins presented a care package to Mrs Sylvia Walters, who profusely thanked the Board of Directors, Management and Staff for remembering her. Other recipients of the care packages were Mrs Janet Nicholas of Brown Hill, Mrs Eugenia Hector of Bath Estate, and Rev emeritus Mrs Eunice Griffin of Pinney’s Road.

“I wish to thank you for this presentation,” said Mrs Janet Nicholas when she received her care package from Mrs Erica Mills. I have been a member of the credit union for years, since I was a little girl aged 18 years. I remember when Mr Warner Riviere (then a Director, and later Treasurer and President) caught up with me in town and told me to go up the stairs and join the Credit Union and I never regret of doing it.”

Mrs Nicholas, who is the mother of Mr Carl Tuckett (former West Indies Cricket player and current cricket umpire) and grandmother of Master Carlon Bowen Tuckett, a West Indies U-19 Cricket player who toured England last year, noted that when she joined it was the Charlestown Co-operative Credit Union.

While thanking the Credit Union on behalf of her family and herself, she said: “If I did not have the Credit Union by my side, I won’t have the many things that I have today, and I say congratulations to you all, and keep up the good work.”

At Bath Estate, where Ms Tamara Johnson made a presentation to Mrs Eugenia Hector, the 50th Anniversary Care Package committee members learnt that the recipient had joined the credit union when it was still the Charlestown Co-operative Credit Union under the leadership of Pioneer of the Credit Union Movement, late Mr Wilbert Edmund Ingle Blackett, and that she is still a member.

“Thank you and congratulations, and thank you for thinking of me,” said Rev emeritus Mrs Eunice Griffin when she received her care package from Mr Kenroy Warner. “May the grace of God be with the entire company and that you will always move on to higher heights and the blessing of God be upon you, each and every one of you. God bless you, thank you for your consideration, thank you for your love, and thank you for being so kind and thoughtful of even me.”

Rev Eunice Griffin and her late husband, Rev Thomas Griffin, who are both originally from Gingerland, previously served as ministers of the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Curacao, and later the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Nevis.

She explained that she and her husband joined the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union at the same time after Credit Union movement pioneer the late Mr Wilbert Edmund Ingle Blackett came to their church and gave a talk on the advantages of joining the credit union.

“I feel that mark (Blackett’s visit to their church) was very helpful to us,” said Rev Griffin. “Whenever you go to them, they are so loving and I love their appearance. They show you respect regardless of who you are. So I think it was a good mark – the credit union is very helpful to us, especially those of us who are poor like me.”