

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley has commended the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force for its efficiency in keeping Nevis a COVID safe destination.



During a January 28 press meeting, the Premier who is also the Minister of Health and Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration commended the efforts of the Task Force, especially in regard to ensuring quarantine procedures and accommodations are kept at a high standard.



“In so far as the quarantine efforts are concerned, I’ve had no complaints,” said Hon. Brantley. “I believe that the Task Force here locally, headed by Dr. Judy Nisbett, is working effectively and there are no issues being brought to my attention.”



Brantley said he had spoken to a Nevisian who travelled from New York and lauded the quarantine accommodation on Nevis.



“He was at Potworks. He said during the 14 days, he had a very enjoyable time and he’s now out of quarantine,” explained Brantley. “We’ve had a lot of commendations that have come from guests who have visited. They say that they are very impressed with our professionalism and how the system has worked.”



He pointed out that there had been some criticism about the length of quarantine, however lent his support to the federal policies pertaining to the quarantine protocols.



“I know that not everybody is happy,” said the Premier. “I know that there has been some criticism. Many have said that the 14-day quarantine is too long. I console myself with the fact that what we have been doing now for nearly a year, I’m seeing other countries deciding now that they have to do.



“When we look at the situation that is unfolding internationally, I think we should commend our effort to say notwithstanding the difficulties and the inconvenience, we have taken good decisions that have kept us safe,” he said.



During an update on quarantine accommodation, Brian Dyer, Director at the Nevis Disaster Management Department and Co-Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force said there is availability at the government facility at Potworks for people wishing to return home or visit the island.



Dyer also noted that Montpelier Plantation Inn has been added to the list of Travel Approved hotels for international travellers. This adds to the capacity already offered by Golden Rock Inn, Paradise Beach Resort, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Oualie Beach Resort.



Commenting on maintaining a keen vigilance during the pandemic, Dyer said the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force continues to meet on a weekly basis and the Compliance Task Force continues to do inspections at businesses and government offices to ensure they are adhering to the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.