CHARLESTOWN Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health, will conduct a series of COVID-19 sensitization for ALL employees in the hospitality industry.

Phase 2 training will be on Wednesday, July 29, for all ARTS and CRAFT VENDORS, and TOURISM RETAIL OPERATORS. All training will take place at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Please take note of the following schedule and be guided accordingly.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols we must to adhere to the schedule as set.

However, if you are unable to attend at your slotted time period kindly call the Ministry of Tourism at 469-0051 or 469-5521 ext. 6444.

Date: Wed. July 29

Venue: NEPAC

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Who should attend?

All those persons operating or working as ARTS and CRAFT VENDORS, and TOURISM RETAIL OPERATORS prior to the closer of our borders.

