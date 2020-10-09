CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Department of Agriculture in Nevis will host a week of activities, from October 12 to 17 to celebrate World Food Day, October 16, under the theme “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together.”

Outlining the events planned, Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of the Department of Agriculture, said the activities are meant to highlight the sector and the importance of food production on Nevis.

On October 12, the department will host a promotion at the War Memorial in Charlestown. The public is invited to meet and greet the technicians of the department and use the opportunity to ask them about issues that relate to their farms or backyard gardens.

On October 13, the department will have its outreach day, with visits to retired farmers and retired staff. There will be a farmers’ market at Beach Road from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with farmers, agro-processors and fishers. Elliott encouraged persons to support the event to get to know who is growing and supplying their food.

On October 14, there will be a farmers’ market at the top of Government Road from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The department’s staff will also be the guests on the “On the Mark” radio show at 8 p.m.

On October 15, activities will move to the Cultural Village and Cicely Grell-Hull Dora Stevens Netball Complex in Charlestown. Also on October 15, for Multicultural Day, people from at least eight nationalities will be prepare dishes from their native countries.

Elliott noted that several crops including breadfruit, sweet potato, and cassava will be showcased at the event.

“We are asking the public to visit the Cultural Village to enjoy food from across the region and to support the agriculture department. There will also be two master chef classes showing persons how to prepare some of those dishes,” said Elliott.

On World Food Day, October 16, the department will host Grill and Beer Friday at the Cultural Village.

“On this day, everything will be on the grill from local fish, to local beef, and local pork,” said Elliott. “There will also be a domino competition on that day. “All domino players who are interested can reach out to the department to register. There will also be food preparation demonstrations for pork, fish and chicken. There will be a master cooking class for persons interested in preparing the dishes. The events will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.”

October 17, “Old Time Saturday,” will feature the sale of traditional foods from Nevis; a farmers’ market; a mixology class; domino competition; and Ministers’ cook-off between Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, and Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration.

The event heralding the end of the week of activities will be held at the Cultural Village.