Nevis Dept. of Education Calls Meeting for Vendors at 2023 Nevis Inter-High Schools Track and Field Championship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 20, 2023) — The following is a notice from the Department of Education regarding a meeting for vendors of the 2023 Nevis Inter-High Schools Track and Field Championship.

The Department of Education cordially invites all persons desirous of vending at the 2023 Nevis Inter-High Schools Track and Field Championship to an important meeting on Friday, 24th February, 2023, at the Pond Hill Community Centre beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Please feel free to contact the department for enquiries at 456-5521 ext. 5080.