CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Department of Statistics in Nevis is urging the public to participate in three competitions before the National Census takes place in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2021. The deadline for submission of entries is October 7.

“The Statistics Department has three prize-winning competitions that we are going to be doing soon,” said Department of Statistics Director Mrs. Dorriel Tross-Phillip. “They are the Primary School Population and Housing Census Tagline Competition for ages 9-12 or Grades 4-6.

“We also have the Secondary and Tertiary Schools Population and Housing Census Slogan Competition open to all secondary and tertiary students. The Population and Housing Census Logo Competition is open to the general public for persons of all ages.

“The tagline is specific to primary schools,” explained Mrs. Tross-Phillip. “The slogan is for secondary and tertiary and the logo is for the entire population, so we are encouraging persons to participate…For the students, you get a prize for yourself and also for the school. So we are asking the schools and the headmasters to encourage the children to enter.”

Anyone interested in entering the competitions can access relevant information on entering at the Nevis Statistics Department’s Facebook page or the Nevis Island Administration’s webpage at

www.nia.gov.kn/statistics.

They can also visit the Statistics Department which is located upstairs of ValuMart. Entries may be submitted via email at statsdeptnevis@gmail.com, or can be dropped off the office.

The winners of all three competitions will be announced on Caribbean Statistics Day, October 15.

On the heels of the slogan competition, a Jingle contest will be launched.

“We need a slogan. From that slogan we will be having a jingle competition coming in October. The jungle competition will take place after the slogan because the slogan dictates the jungle,” said Mrs. Tross-Phillip.