NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — Four young volunteers – Mkeisha Henry, Aleyah Powell, Truvhana Richards and Dillon Smithen- were recognised as the Department of Youth’s Green Ambassadors at its annual Youth Impact 12 Awards Ceremony which was held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) on November 04, 2021.

The ambassadors were presented with medals by Ms. Michelle Liburd, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Youth.

The Green Ambassadors Programme was launched by the Department of Youth in January 2021, in an effort to advocate for climate change, and engage youths in an attempt to protect the environment, and to assist in the fight to lead the nation and the region toward a more sustainable economy.

Six volunteers enthusiastic about a greener earth committed to undertaking the programme. They produced video content, attended various training programmes, and engaged in dialogue relating to tourism, climate protection, ecosystem restoration, green building, marine conservation and food security.

Honorary mention was also made of Shakima Maloney and Jayden Dore who joined the programme at its inception.

Meantime, Mr. Keith Glasgow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, in remarks at the ceremony commended the department for the initiative.

“During this fiscal year the Department of Youth has expended much time and energy on issues related to the green economy, and climate change. Currently, there is a United Nations Climate Change Conference ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland. It appears that the world is facing a climate crisis and urgent action needs to be taken to protect our planet…

“So I wish to applaud our Department of Youth on its initiatives geared towards protecting our precious environment. Sensitization in that regard must be ongoing … We need to adopt a more environmentally friendly policy,” he said.

Mr. Glasgow urged the youth of Nevis to help in the protection of planet earth.

“The word ‘green’ should not just be a fashionable word. It should not just be a buzz word. It symbolizes something. It is a call to action for us to adopt policies to protect our planet. We need, however, to balance economic development with protection of our natural environment.

“I, therefore, call our youth demographic to do its part in this endeavour that is in protecting the environment,” he said.