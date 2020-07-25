CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Island’s state of readiness ahead of the August to September peak of the hurricane season was discussed July 24 by the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).

Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister responsible for Disaster Management, told departments heads in the second preparatory meeting, the time has come for committee members to redouble efforts to ensure they are prepared for the approaching peak season.

“We now have to redouble our efforts to focus and our thrust over the next couple of months to ensure that we continue to be in a state of readiness,” said Hon. Jeffers. “Most times when we get into the hurricane season there is somewhat of a lull and there is nothing threatening us per se. At this point in time we cannot say that any weather system is threatening us but as soon as the Atlantic basin becomes active then of course we have to pay attention.”

Mr. Jeffers expressed confidence that the committee is well positioned to deal with matters arising during the season.

“I know some of you are multi-tasking due to the pandemic that we are facing, but such are the challenges we have to face from time to time,” he said. “Such are the challenges we have been preparing for in terms of training and educating our people.

“I believe we should be able to handle these adverse situations with some degree of confidence knowing that we have done preparatory work in the past to prepare us for what we are facing now.”

Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), noted the predictions for an active season for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and urged everyone to prepare.

“From my experience we have never been down to so far in the alphabet so early in the season,” said Dyer. “It’s just July and we are down to ‘H.’ That speaks to what we can expect when the peak of the hurricane season in late August to September comes around.

“I want to implore everyone to be aware of the situation at hand and get their house in order. Especially our general population, these individuals should ensure their disaster plans are finalized,” said Dyer. “They should start stocking up on supplies to ensure they are prepared to face what may transpire for the rest of the hurricane season.”

During the meeting, various stakeholders report on the status of their preparedness for the rest of the hurricane season. The NDMD brings them up-to-date on the forecast and the impact that it is likely.

