CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The public has been advised by the Nevis Disaster Management Department that it will changes its operating hours and delivery services to the quarantine facilities at Oualie Beach Hotel and Potworks.

Effective Monday, February 15, the following hours apply:

Monday to Friday, Operating hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Departure time, 12 noon and 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sundays: Operating hours, 10 a.m. to 12 noon; Departure time, 12 noon.

Public Holidays: Operating hours, 10 a.m. to 12 noon; Departure time, 12 noon.

Everyone is encouraged to adhere to these changes as Disaster Management continues to provide these essential services.