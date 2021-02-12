

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) recently received a donation of supplies valued at US $28,000 as humanitarian aid from its long-standing partners United States Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM) through the Minimal Cost Project (MPC) at the US Embassy in Barbados.



Brian Dyer, NDMD Director expressed gratitude on behalf of the department for the supplies.



“We want to say a special thank you from the bottom of our hearts to persons at the US Embassy, especially Ms. Janice Linton Military Liaison Officer, and her staff for facilitating the Nevis Disaster Management Department, the hierarchy of the US Southern Military Command who has graciously donated the funds.



“These supplies will be used to enhance the operational readiness at the Nevis Disaster Management Department and at emergency shelters in the event that they are activated,” said Dyer.



The gift was made up of supplies, including foldable cots, cotton blankets, first aid kits, hygiene kits, non-medical masks, gloves and automatic hand sanitizer dispensers. It marks the completion of a sustained collaborative effort amongst staff of the US Embassy, US SOUTHCOM and the NDMD.



The Minimal Cost Project is a humanitarian effort operated by the embassy in Barbados. The donation marks the completion of a sustained collaborative effort between staff at the US Embassy in Barbados, US SOUTHCOM and the NDMD.



The NDMD believes that the continued relationship with the American agencies commits them to continue working closely with each other towards the common goal of building resilience on Nevis.



Recently, St. Kitts and Nevis, and particularly Nevis, has benefitted from several training programmes, equipment, grants and disaster supplies from the partnership.