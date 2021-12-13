CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — With effect from , 2021, Nevis no longer requires fully vaccinated international travellers to quarantine upon entry, if they present proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

These updates allow international travellers unlimited access to all of the island’s attractions once the testing requirement has been met, and represent the final steps in Nevis’ unwavering commitment to provide safe and seamless vacation experiences.

Restrictions have also been loosened for non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated nationals and citizens returning to the island. They will be required to quarantine for nine days as opposed to the previously mandated 14 days.

All travellers will be required to complete the travel form at knatravelform.kn before arrival and upload their vaccination card. Children ages 11 years and younger will be covered under their parents’ vaccination status, and children ages 12 to18 years who are not vaccinated will be required to vacation in place upon arrival and be tested within 24 hours.

Meantime, in commenting on the new regulations, Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority, said while the worldwide tourism community faced unprecedented challenges over the last two years, Nevis has been preparing for the return of international tourists.

“Here in Nevis, we’ve used this time to introduce new attractions and amenities in anticipation of the return of international travellers.

Now, with the lifting of quarantine requirements, our guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exceptionally enjoyable vacation in Nevis, ranked the #2 Top Island in all of the Caribbean and the Atlantic by Condé Nast Traveler in their 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards,” she said.

In addition to exploring the lush landscape, pristine beaches, and delectable Caribbean cuisine that Nevis is best known for, recently introduced tourism offerings that showcase Nevisian culture include an “Around the Garden” tour, private catered picnics served at the beach or other location of choice, and custom catamaran sails.

Properties currently opened to accommodate the dream Nevisian vacation include Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Montpelier Plantation Inn, Paradise Beach Nevis, Golden Rock Inn, Oualie Beach Resort, and The Hermitage Inn, as well as other lodging options including villas and private homes.

For more information about travel to Nevis, please visit: nevisisland.com