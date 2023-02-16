Nevis EMR People Participate in Emergency Medical Responder Training

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Emergency Medical Responders (EMR) in Nevis are set to benefit from a new training initiative. A three-week EMR training course started from February 13 to March 03, 2023.

During the Opening Ceremony of the EMR Training, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ms. Shelisa Martin confirmed that several responder groups will be participating in the initiative.

The groups include the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, St.Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, St.Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, the Community Emergency Response Team, Nevis Red Cross, Nevis Disaster Management Department, Medical officers at the Flamboyant Nursing Home and other Emergency Medical Technicians.

Martin said the Emergency Medical Response Training will equip participants “with the necessary skills to conduct scene assessment, provide effective on-scene pre-hospital care, and organize for the safe transport of victims to hospital for further intervention.”

Some of the topics to be covered are; Lifting and Moving of Patients, Airway and Ventilation, Circulatory System and Cardiac Emergencies, CPR and Automated External Defibrillation, Communication and Documentation, SHOCK, Bleeding and Soft tissues trauma injuries, Medical emergencies and Poisonings, Incident Command and Multiple-Casualty Incidents, Disaster Response, Terrorism and Special Operations and Access and Extrication amongst others.

All participants are required to complete a final practical evaluation and written examinations which will be followed by a certification ceremony for all successful participants.

The facilitators for the EMR Training are Mrs. Ann Gergel- a member of the FourSeasons Homeowners Foundation, Dr. Florelle Hobson – Acting Medical Chief of Staff at the Alexandra Hospital and Ms. Gracleyn Hanley -Assistant Matron.

A similar training was conducted in St.Kitts from March to June 2022 for members of the Fire Services and the Police Force. The Division of Health Sciences spearheaded it at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. Thirty police and fire officers graduated from the course.