Nevis Fruit Festival To Help Spur Interest in Local Produce Consumption

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 20, 2022) — An official of the Department of Agriculture on Nevis is hoping that its annual Fruit Festival which features local mangos, slated for July 29, 2022, will help to spur the public’s interest in fruits produced locally.

Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of the Department of Agriculture, made the comment while speaking to the Department of Information on June 20, 2022.

“The whole objective of it is to re-sensitise the general population as it relates to utilising local fruits. Local fruits can be used in a number of different ways and through this, as we are focusing on mangoes, we will be doing some competitions surrounding the usage of mangoes as it relates to different cake categories, cheesecake categories and ice cream making,” he said.

This year’s Fruit Festival, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the event’s 15th year. It will be held under the theme “Fostering Economic Growth Through Innovation,” and it will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the D. R. Walwyn Plaza in Charlestown.

The Department of Agriculture Official said he is hopeful the event will be widely patronised.

“We are hoping the general public will come out and support. Registration is open already for it… It is smack in the heart of Culturama weekend, and so, we are anticipating a very good event, and persons can patronise and look to see what we are doing within the Department and the Ministry of Agriculture,” he said.

Mr. Elliott believes that in light of the issue of food security worldwide it is a critical time for the department to continue to promote the importance of utilising locally grown fruits and foods.

“If one is to look at what’s happening on the global stage, we have to start to promote a lot more of our local. We have to start to consume a lot more of our local.

“Yes, over the years we have had some challenges as it relates to persons having a slight preference as it relates to imported fruits etc. [but] we need to get back to the point where we are to eat what we grow and grow what we eat,” he said.

For further information regarding registration for the Mango Ice Cream Competition and the Cake Baking Competition, interested persons can call the Department of Agriculture at Tel. 469-5521 ext. 6511.