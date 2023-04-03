Nevis Geothermal Drilling Tender Extended

Due to the interest on a geothermal drilling tender announced by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in the Caribbean island of Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis, the deadline for the tender has been extended anew. The deadline had previously already been extended to 9 March 2023 but is now being extended further to 9 April 2023.

Originally announced in December 2022, the tender calls for the drilling of three production wells and two reinjection wells at the Hamilton Site in Nevis. Financing for the project will be provided by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) with an approved amount of USD 17 million.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy in the NIA noted that the response to the tender had been overwhelming. As reported previously, some 30 companies have expressed their interest in bidding for the project. Consistent with the guidelines for bids, the government is obliged to provide clarification and information to these intereste entities, thus the deadline extension.

During the press release announcing the extension, Premier Bradley stated that this project can be transformative for the island of Nevis and that his administration is eager for the development to progress. The proposed geothermal project will sell power to Nevis Electric Company Limited (NEVLEC) at a price of USD 0.09 per kWh, making it the cheapest and cleanest electricity in the region. St. Kitts and Nevis currently relies on imported fossil fuel to supply 97% of the region’s electricity generation.

Once the bidding deadline has passed, all bids would be evaluated. This period is expected to last six months. Drilling is expected to commence within six months from the signing of the contract with the chosen service provider.

Source: SKN Vibes