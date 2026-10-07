Nevis Geothermal Project Moves Toward Drilling as Preparatory Works Advance

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 7, 2026)

Preparations for geothermal drilling on Nevis are advancing, with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) reviewing outstanding requirements as it works with international partners to move the renewable energy project toward implementation.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy Hon. Mark Brantley received an update on the project during a meeting on October 6 with representatives of Iceland Drilling and COWI, an international engineering consultancy, at his office at Pinney’s Estate.

The discussions brought together COWI Civil Engineer Thorri Bjorn Gunnarsson and Iceland Drilling Project Manager Egill Arnar Sigurthorsson, along with Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) General Manager Nelson Ald Stapleton and Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry Wakely Daniel.

According to Premier Brantley, the meeting provided an opportunity to review the project’s progress, identify outstanding challenges and consider ways to accelerate the work.

“Where we are now is that the civil works need to be done, the water works need to be done, and so we’re trying to get a workaround bearing in mind that the various multinational agencies that we engage with, the funding agencies, that they sometimes have very lengthy processes and those processes are in fact anathema to us being able to move this project forward at pace.”

Brantley stressed the importance of maintaining momentum, noting that the NIA and its partners recognise the need for the project to advance as quickly as possible given its potential impact on Nevis.

He said successful completion of the initiative could have significant implications for the economic development of both Nevis and the wider Federation.

The latest discussions come as preparatory work continues at the geothermal drilling site in Hamilton. During their visit, representatives from COWI and Iceland Drilling inspected the location ahead of the commencement of civil works for the well pad.

Those works are intended to prepare the site to accommodate the drilling rig, which is expected to be mobilised to Nevis in the near future.

COWI has responsibility for the civil works associated with construction of the well pad, while Iceland Drilling Company will undertake the drilling phase.

NEVLEC General Manager Nelson Ald Stapleton described the renewable energy initiative as having the potential to become the “project of the decade for the region” and said the electricity company is continuing to do its part to support its successful implementation.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to diversify Nevis’ energy mix and strengthen the island’s renewable energy capacity. Its advancement is expected to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources while creating opportunities for broader economic development.

For the NIA, the immediate focus remains on completing the necessary civil and water works and resolving procedural challenges that could affect the pace of implementation.

With site preparations moving forward and drilling infrastructure expected to arrive in the near future, the geothermal initiative is entering another important stage as Nevis works toward developing a locally available source of renewable energy.