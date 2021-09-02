NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS –The Department of Education is preparing for the start of the 2021/2022 school year on Nevis which will commence on , 2021.

However, Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the department told the Department of Information on , 2021, that changes regarding the opening of school can be expected.

“th is our start date and we will put information out to each school and their specific starting protocols. Some schools will have a rolling start and some schools will start in full on but in relation to our early childhood centres, we will start in full on th.

“Our primary schools, as I said, we will put that information out as to who is expected to come out on the 6th and the rolling dates after that, and for our secondary schools we will also put that information out and share with you and provide an update but we wanted to ensure that parents are aware that we are expecting, we are ready for our start of the new school year on th 2021,” she said.

Meantime, the Principal Education Officer noted that the department is actively engaging in several activities ahead of schools reopening, including preparing parents to ensure a better parent/teacher relationship in the interest of the students’ educational development.

“This week most parents for our pre and primary schools have been called to be a part of the ‘Meet the Teacher’ activity.

“It is a thrust by the Department of Education to increase parental engagement to help parents to see where students are currently academically after some form or semblance of learning loss. We also know that it would give our teachers a metre stick, an idea of where our students are currently so that they can know where to start,” she said.

Ms. Claxton stated that the exercise is not expected to bring about perfection, and urged parents not to view it as an exam in which students would be graded.

“During the assessments we just want to see the areas for improvement, where we can help your child, and where we need to start. So this is a no-pressure activity. It is supposed to be fun, an opportunity for you the parents to also interact with your child’s teacher, and so we want to encourage you to come along. to bring your child, to be on time, to follow all the protocols to keep our children safe.

“It is by appointment only, so your school should have already contacted you. If they haven’t, reach out so that they can tell you when you are expected to be there, when is your appointed time. Please make it a date. Don’t be late. Ensure that you are there to be part of our “Meet the Teacher” activity 2021,” she said