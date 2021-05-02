By Monique Washington

With over thirty million dollars already paid out in severance payment by the Federal Government, the island of Nevis has received 69 percent of that sum.

This is according to the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley.

Several people lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the borders of the twin islands to be closed in March 2020. Since then, 2884 claims have been made to date – 1837 have been processed, 1047 are to be processed. Of the 1837 processed, 1789 persons have received payment, and 48 are awaiting payment. A total of $30,042,565.65 has been paid out. Employees in Nevis have received 69 percent of that sum.

“We know that many of our people who have lost work and have applied for severance payments have up to date not yet received,” the Premier said.

“We are heartened, because we continue to agitate at the federal level, and to encourage a more rapid movement there.”

Brantley said that the task of sorting people’s severance had been deemed overwhelming, as a number of issues have arisen.

“In fairness, they have been overwhelmed. The number of claims has been quite considerable.”

Brantley explained some of the issues that plagued the Nevis claims.

Read more in this week’s Observer Newspaper