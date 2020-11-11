CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Health on Nevis continues to put measures in place at the island’s main health facility in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) stated at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on November 05, 2020, that remedial work is being undertaken to ensure that the Alexandra Hospital is prepared in the event that there are cases of the virus on the island.

“We can say at this point that we have 19 designated beds for COVID patients,” said Mrs. Brandy Williams. “We have eight at Alexandra. We have eight at an offsite isolation unit and we have three at the Flamboyant [Nursing] Home. Those at the Flamboyant Home will only be for Flamboyant residents. We have 16 available for the general public. We continue to ramp up the purchase of our Personal Protective Equipment, our protective clothing, and our infrastructure.

“In terms of machinery and equipment, we are awaiting a specialist technician to come to Nevis to set up a chemical analyser. We are waiting on that person to come and that will improve our testing capabilities here on Nevis,” she said.

Mrs. Brandy Williams said the NIA is not responsible for the delay in commissioning the equipment, and hoped the matter would be resolved shortly.

“We are hoping that that person will come in short order,” said Mrs. Brandy Williams. “The challenge with that is the technician who we were liaising with has left that company. The company is liaising with us to get another technician to come and commission that piece of equipment. So we are waiting.”

Mrs. Brandy-Williams noted that people should take personal responsibility to safeguard themselves.

“We have witnessed the reopening of our borders and the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs and by extension the COVID Task Force, are advising people of the importance of remaining resilient and ramping up our own individual security as it pertains to the protocols that have been put in place…

“The clarion call is out for people to adhere to the protocols and to take personal responsibility for keeping up these protocols,” concluded Mrs. Brandy Williams.