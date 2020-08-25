CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The the series of town hall meetings organized by the government over the past few weeks have been successful and met their objective, according to Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Information in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The NIA hosted five town hall meetings beginning July 23 and ending August 20. The meetings were held weekly, one in each of the five parishes, with all Cabinet ministers making presentations at the gatherings.

“All-in-all the town halls were a huge success,” said Hon. Evelyn. “I think the objectives were met in terms of us taking that message out, letting people know what is going on, providing that forum for people to interact with ministers, and disseminating information.

“The town halls provided that forum for people in the various communities to come talk with us, give us their ideas, their recommendations, and suggestions. I think people were very happy to have us in their communities. In most cases the turnout was great. In particular in Hanley’s Road, the turnout was overwhelming. We had a full house,” he said.

Describing the series as a significant initiative, the minister said people used the opportunity to pose questions to the ministers and get immediate responses.

“I would say the interactions were good,” said Evelyn. “People asked a lot of pointed questions; I think they came prepared to interact with us. All of the presentations by the ministers were very good. I think a wealth of information was provided to the public.

“Irrespective of the fact that we are going through this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a lot happening on the island of Nevis,” he said. “People need to be aware of what their caring government is doing.”

On behalf of his Cabinet colleagues, the minister thanked members of the public from the communities across Nevis for attending the town hall meetings. He noted gratitude that people voiced their concerns on certain issues, and publicly expressed their appreciation of the NIA’s projects and plans.