Nevis International Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2024 passes in the Nevis Island Assembly

The Hon. Evelyn presented the Bill in the parliament and led the debate in Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley’s stead.

He said the Bill introduced important amendments to the island’s International Banking Ordinance which provides the statutory and regulatory environment that underpins Nevis’ emerging international banking sector.

“You will appreciate that the evolution of the international banking sector requires that a vigilant and responsive regulator be provided with the statutory framework for properly supervising the sector. The Bill seeks to address some hurdles to adequate oversight and to respond to some suggestions from the banks themselves regarding the licensing process.

“As we seek to enhance our position as a reliable and effective international financial services centre, Nevis has begun to attract international banks. We therefore must be alert to ensure that our regulatory architecture meets not only global best practice standards, but also keeps us competitive enough to attract new entities. Indeed, as the Minister of Finance outlined in his Budget address, we have grown from three international banks to six licensed entities in the last six months. Therefore, the imperative for enhancing our regulatory capability is clearly established.”