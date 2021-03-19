The travelers were placed in a government isolation site in accordance with Nevis’ COVID-19 procedures. Two guests left the resort without authorization for approximately two hours on March 11. On March 13, another six guests left the resort’s compound.

“This past weekend, guests of a group visiting Four Seasons Resort Nevis violated Vacation in Place guidelines and in accordance with local protocols were placed in a government isolation site,” said resort officials in a statement. “Additionally, the government suspended the ‘Vacation in Place’ designation for the remainder of the group.

“The Resort has been in full cooperation with local authorities from the time we were made aware of the violations,” the statement adds. “We take all government-issued Covid-19 regulations seriously and actively communicate all relevant information to guests both prior to and upon arrival to ensure they are aware of local regulations. The health and safety of our guests, residents, employees, and community remain our top priority.”