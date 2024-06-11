Nevis Island Administration Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of The Nevis International Financial Services Sector

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the NIA, said this is an important milestone that all Nevisians can and should be proud of.

“It started in 1984. You recall that this was the brainchild of our first premier National Hero Sir Simeon Daniel, and then in 1994, under former premier the late Honourable Vance Amory, that sector was expanded exponentially, and we’re now at a point in 2024 where we can celebrate 40 years of this sector.”

He said the sector has become a meaningful pillar of economic diversification, and augments employment in other sectors such as tourism and construction.

In addition to the activities, the Nevis FSRC will also be launching a commemorative magazine for the 40th anniversary.