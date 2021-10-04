NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — A sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly is scheduled for October 05, 2021, from 10 a.m. at the Assembly Chambers at Hamilton House on Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown.

According to the Order Paper dated October 01, 2021, circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis International Banking Bill 2021. Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning will also seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Contractors Registration and Regulation Bill 2021.

During the Public Business segment of the sitting, the Minister of Finance will seek to have read a second and third time the Nevis International Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill had its first reading at the July 13, 2021, sitting of the Assembly.

Minister Brand will also seek leave to withdraw the Nevis Building Contractors Registration and Regulation Bill, 2021. The Bill had its first reading at the July 13, 2021 Assembly sitting. This Bill will however, be replaced with the Nevis Contractors Registration and Regulation Bill, 2021.