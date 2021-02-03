Nevis: Island Hopping Memories of Classic Aircraft

I was absolutely delighted to read about the restoration of the Britten Norman Islander in the CP and look forward to seeing it when I am able to travel back to the Island.

Since first coming to the Caribbean as a VSO in 1967 I have made many, many flights on this noisy but rugged and supremely safe and dependable airplane, which for many years was the workhorse of the Caribbean.

It is still a regular visitor to Nevis as they mainly fly charters around the islands.

I took this picture at the Nevis Airport some years ago, which shows St Kitts in the background and no fewer than four iconic Islanders on the Tarmac simultaneously.

In the foreground is one recently arrived from swanky St Barts.

On the left, one from our very own Nevis Express, behind the fuel truck is one from Antigua — Carib Aviation. I have no idea what company owned the one which is landing.