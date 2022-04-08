Nevis Labour Dept. to Reintroduce Awareness Initiatives

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS ( , 2022) — In keeping with its mandate to ensure job security and employment stability, the Nevis Island Administratio n’s (NIA) Department of Labour will shortly reintroduce two of its information and awareness initiatives.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, spoke of the department’s plan to reinstate the initiatives at his monthly press conference on .

“The Nevis Labour Department will reintroduce their public education awareness programme “Towards A Better Workplace” during the week of the 11th of on television.

“They will also seek to have another career fair which is slated for the period th to , and the fair will target 4th and 5th formers and will highlight skills development geared towards employment opportunities and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The Department of Labour’s bi-weekly programme “Towards A Better Workplace” will be broadcast on Tuesday evenings on Nevis Television (NTv).

One of the department’s functions is to advise employers and employees as to the most effective means of complying with existing laws or work-related matters.

Its mission, however, is to monitor and regulate relationships between employers and employees, in an effort to promote industrial peace and harmony at the workplace.

Mr. Brantley also used the opportunity to compliment Ms. Juliet O’loughlin on her appointment to head the department in the interim until an ongoing selection process to replace Mr. Gary Liburd who retired from that position in 2021 is completed.

“I take some time to congratulate my classmate Ms. Juliet O’loughlin. She has been appointed as Acting Chief Labour Officer within the Nevis Labour Department.

Ms. O’loughlin was office manager for many years within the department, and since the retirement of the former Chief Labour Officer she has been dealing with the day-to-day operations in that department. There is an ongoing process to select a Chief Labour Officer and that process will of course be completed at some stage. In the interim Ms. O’Loughlin will act as the Chief Labour Officer and we are very confident that she will carry out her duties,” he said.