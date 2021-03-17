The video, which is just over a minute long, invites travelers to Just Be in Nevis, and showcases a number of activities for health-conscious vacationers. Breathe while enjoying beach yoga, Release the tensions and toxins during that body massage and other spa treatments, Transform as you practice your meditation rituals and Embrace those outdoor pursuits, against the backdrops of breathtaking scenery and panoramic views.

Several Nevisian wellness practitioners and locations are featured in the video, including the Nevis Hot Springs, where visitors can enjoy the therapeutic benefits of the thermal waters; the Bac 2 My Roots Spatique, an eco-friendly Wholistic Spa and Juice bar offering a range of traditional healing techniques drawn from Africa and India; and signature massage treatments at the Myra Jones-Edith Kirby Jones Wellness Center.

To complement the #JustBeNevis wellness video, and generate a larger conversation around wellness and well-being, the NTA is inviting guests to share videos of their own best self-care practices, or how they incorporate wellness into their daily routines, on the NTA’s Instagram and Facebook platforms using the hashtag #JustBeNevis.

The most popular videos will receive a gift from Nevis, in appreciation for their support. A comprehensive “Wellness” brochure, with information on both traditional and non-traditional wellness and self-care experiences has been produced, designed to provide visitors with everything they need to know to create their perfect vacation in Nevis. The brochure will be available on the NTA website.

The NTA is also launching a monthly “Escape to Nevis” series this month, which will air on their YouTube channel, and feature conversations with a variety of interesting and innovative Nevisian personalities speaking to different aspects of the destination. The first episode is focused on wellness, and will star Edith Irby, owner of the Edith Irby Jones Wellness Center, and herbal specialist Sevil Hanley, a leading authority on the healing properties of locally grown roots and herbs.

Wellness tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry and according to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a non-profit global research firm focused on the global wellness industry, the projected market size of the global health and wellness market in 2020 was $4.94 trillion and could reach $5.54 trillion in 2022.

For more information on Nevis wellness experiences visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at https://nevisisland.com/wellness. Feel free to follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).