CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- A joint health and tourism campaign “#Today4Tomorrow,” has been launched by The Ministry of Health and the Nevis Tourism Authority ahead of the October 31 border reopening.

The campaign is geared toward educating everyone on health and safety protocols to curb the transmission of COVID-19. It occurs as the island prepares to welcome the return of international travellers and promotes two messages, “A safe Nevis depends on you” and “Responsible travel creates healthy destinations.”

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, who is also the Minister of Health, described the campaign as an important initiative meant to sensitise persons residing on Nevis as well as visitors to the island, after the borders reopen.

“I am abashedly thankful that the borders are reopening,” said the Premier. “COVID-19 has created a tremendous economic crisis and started out and continues to be a health crisis. We have the added task of ensuring that we are not only opening, but we are reopening responsibly. We have an obligation as government to our people, those living here and to our visitors, those we hope will come, to ensure that everyone remains safe.

“That is why this collaboration we are seeing between the Nevis Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health is so absolutely critical. It means that we have a cross-ministerial approach to reopening our borders. That approach ensures that moving forward we are focused on keeping our people at home safe, and creating a safe destination for those that will come to visit.”

It is necessary to provide not only information but resources to prepare for the inevitable when the borders reopen in about two weeks,” explained Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Ms. Jadine Yarde. “As we take steps towards reopening our borders, safety is the top priority.

“Now that we have confirmed the date for Phase 1’s reopening have begun implementation of our safety measures and protocols,” said Ms. Yarde. “We are ready and eager to welcome back visitors to our beautiful shores. We are currently re-educating the general public. We want to reassure visitors, residents and citizens that we are indeed ready.”

Ms. Yarde explained, the objective of the campaign is to promote healthy practices before and after the borders reopen.

“The campaign provides two distinct sets of messaging,” said Ms. Yarde.

1. ‘A safe Nevis depends on you,’ which reminds our citizens and residents to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical measures to keep them safe and to minimise the risk.

2. Responsible travel creates healthy destinations’ which targets perspective travellers. Our hashtag through social media is #today4tomorrow, reminding us all that what we do today creates the framework for our future.”

Ms. Yarde added that in the coming weeks the marketing campaign will come to life with the sole purpose of encouraging safe measures for everyone.

Dr. Judy Nisbett, Medical Officer of Health on Nevis, who stood in for Junior Minister of Health Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, said the reason for the joint approach to the campaign is to reassure nationals and visitors that the island of Nevis is ready to welcome back visitors to a safe Nevis.

“We treasure our people and the campaign has a secondary message targeting our nationals, reminding them of the importance to practise non-pharmaceutical measures that will protect them and our visitors. Therefore, it was easy to partner with the NTA in promoting the messages in this campaign,” said Dr. Nisbett.

“The Ministry of Health will continue efforts to ensure that the people of Nevis are well-prepared, and to protect visitors to the island,” said Dr. Nisbett, Dr. Nisbett, who is also Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force. “On October 31, we are ready to welcome back all nationals and visitors to the shores of Nevis, lovely Nevis.”

The campaign will see the erection of billboards and banners in strategic places around the island depicting campaign messages.

Public service announcements featuring local officials and personalities including Premier Brantley, Minister Brandy-Williams and Andrew “Hollywood” Nisbett, calypsonian and taxi operator, will be aired on television, social media, and radio stations across the Federation.