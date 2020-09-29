CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Physical work on the Nevis leg of a climate change adaptation project being undertaken in St. Kitts and Nevis concluded on September 27.

Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), Mr. Brian Dyer, made the disclosure at the weekly Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre Briefing at Long Point.

“The Department of Environment on St. Kitts executed its climate change adaptation project entitled “Ensuring Water Security in vulnerable schools in St. Kitts and Nevis through onsite water storage capacity,” explained Dyer.

“The project saw the installation and retrofitting works completed on Nevis. This project has increased the availability and sustainable management of safe water at six schools on Nevis and 11 schools on St. Kitts,” he said.

The project is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) at a cost of US$200,000.

Dyer described the scope of works at the six schools benefiting from the project.

“The project involved retrofitting existing cisterns at the Charlestown Primary School, Cecele Browne Integrated School, Ivor Walters Primary and St. James’ Primary School. The installation of water tanks was done at the Charlestown Secondary School and the Charlestown Pre-School,” said Dyer.

He noted that the training component of the project will be done, and an announcement on the formal handing over would be made at a later date.

Dyer thanked the various entities and individuals who made the project a reality.

“The Nevis] Disaster Management Department would like to extend its profound thanks and appreciation to the Department of Environment on St. Kitts; the Ministry and Department of Education on Nevis; the Nevis Water Department; the Water Project office on Nevis; the contractor, Water Works of St. Kitts; sub-contractor Mr. Rudolph Nisbett on Nevis; Department of Physical Planning; and Public Works Department for their collaborative effort in bringing this project to fruition,” concluded Dyer.